INDOOR nightlife will soon be banned in Murcia as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

The Covid Monitoring Committee of the Region of Murcia met on Thursday afternoon and agreed that all indoor nightlife will be suspended from midnight on Saturday.

Health minister Juan José Pedreño announced that licensed cocktail bars, karaoke venues, and clubs will only be allowed to serve customers in their outside areas.

He also confirmed that the Covid Committee has also decided to reduce the capacity at bars and restaurants, with a maximum of ten people allowed to meet at one table outdoors.

It comes as the Health Minister issued a fresh call for Murcia’s young people to ‘be responsible’.

He warned: “Since 50.5% of confirmed positive cases have occurred among people between 15 and 29 years old, young people must be responsible.”

He has also insisted on the correct use of the mask.

“It is the main measure that prevents contagion, and it is necessary to use it even outdoors when the safety distance cannot be kept,” he said. “Especially when there are crowds.”

Currently, in the region, the average infection rate stands at 112 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, and at 75.7 at seven days.

The alert levels will remain in place over the entire weekend and the Committee will meet again on Monday to re-analyze the situation.

READ MORE:

CURFEW CALL as health experts also demand nightclub closures to stem rising COVID-19 cases in Spain