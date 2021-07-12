An official petition is demanding that the UK government allow all vaccinated British expats to visit the UK without quarantining.

After the outrage from British expats following the news that new quarantine exemption doesn’t apply to those vaccinated outside the UK, a digital petition has been created by Ashley Bowman.

It reads: “There are an estimated 5-6 million British Nationals living abroad as expatriates. Many countries with large British expat populations appear on the red travel list from 17 May. We propose the Government allow all vaccinated British expats to return home quarantine-free to visit their families.”

Only those vaccinated in the UK are currently included in vaccine exemption (Photo by Davide Bonaldo/Sipa USA)

In response, the Government has said: “Public health has always been our number one priority and we will not risk throwing away our hard-won achievements which have only been possible through the work of the British people.

“We have set out a pragmatic approach, protecting public health while also enabling international travel to restart again. Obviously, this is just the first step towards a future travel system. Measures will be formally reviewed on 28 June, 31 July and 1 October to take account of the domestic and international health picture and respond accordingly.”

The petition has already garnered close to 40,000 signatures but needs to reach 100,000 in order to be considered for debate in the House of Commons.

To add your signature sign HERE

READ ALSO: