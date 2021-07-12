ON Saturday night (July 10), 600 people were kicked out of four bars across the city of Sevilla by local police.

The bars situated on Calle Metalurgia, Jose Diaz, Cartografia and Betis were evacuated by police for not complying with COVID safety regulations.

This crackdown on disobedient bars and party-goers comes amid rapidly growing coronavirus case numbers across parts of Andalucia, and Spain as a whole.

According to figures published by the Spanish Ministry of Health, in the past 14 days, case numbers have increased in Spain by 233%.

While the region of Sevilla has the second fewest cases per 100,000 in Andalucia (179.1 per 100,000), the police are still desperately trying to maintain the nightlife coronavirus restrictions that are in place, but are clearly not being followed by many.

Archive photo of the Policia Local

At around 23:00 on Saturday night 192 people were kicked out of a bar, which was shortly shut down for not following COVID safety regulations, on Calle Metalurgia.

On Calle Betis and Jose Diaz, at 01:00 a further 100 were thrown out of bars for the same reason.

And at 02:00, 325 people were ejected from a bar on Calle Cartografia, again, for not conforming to COVID safety rules.

All of the bars that were found to have been breaking the rules have been shut down for the time being.

The Alameda de Hercules, Sevilla

The local police, over the weekend, also conducted operations in the neighbourhoods of Perez Galdos, Plaza Calderon, Torneo and the Alameda de Hercules, to stop bars and people breaking the nightlife rules.

On Sunday night, local police ejected 156 people from bars across Sevilla also.

