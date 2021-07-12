THE significant rises in COVID-19 cases continued over the weekend in the Valencian Community with a total of 4,636 new infections.

Today’s(July 12) figure of 2,855 cases added to Saturday’s report of 1,781 infections is 974 than the previous weekend.

Last weekend’s total was 3,662, with the final weekend of June declaring 1,338 cases.

2,086 of today’s 2,855 figure came from Valencia Province, with 530 in Alicante Province and 239 in Castellon Province.

There have been eight outbreaks of ten or more COVID cases, all caused through social contact.

The two biggest outbreaks are in Torrevieja(18 infections) and Calpe(14 cases), both in Alicante Province.

No breakdowns have been supplied but it is presumed the current trend of younger people being infected is continuing.

The hospital admission numbers include a rise in intensive care numbers in Valencia.

The overall total is 379, which is 88 more than the last update on Friday.

322 of hospitalisations are in Valencia Province.

ICU figures have risen to from Friday’s 31 to 51, with 47 patients in Valencia Province facilities.

Only one death has been reported in the last seven days, with the pandemic death toll at 7,464, a rise of seven since last Monday.

