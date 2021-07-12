SAHARAN-style weather brought scorching temperatures to the southern Costa Blanca today(July 12) with the highest values in nearly 12 years.

Hot westerly winds ensured that Orihuela City recorded 43.1 degrees at 4.30 pm, according to the state meteorologist Aemet.

It’s the highest temperature in Orihuela since July 23, 2009 when 44.2 degrees was logged.

MeteOrihuela today went above the official Aemet figure with a report of 44.6 degrees in central Orihuela, followed by 43.9 degrees in Redovan.

Although temperatures on the coast were cooler, the difference was only marginal.

The Torrevieja-based Proyecto Mastral said they recorded a high of 40.8 degrees in the Aguas Nuevas area of the city.

That is just 0.2 degrees below the highest-ever recorded temperature in Torrevieja.

On the Orihuela Costa, MeteOrihuela reported 41.3 degrees at La Zenia and 41.7 degrees further south at Pilar de la Horadada.

Average highs are expected to fall by around nine to ten degrees tomorrow, and still further during the week.