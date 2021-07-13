

NEARLY 22million people in Spain are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the government.

A total of 21,789,996 people have had both doses of a coronavirus vaccine (45.9% of the adult population).

And 27,994,332 have received a first jab (59%).

It comes as Spain reported more than 33,932 COVID infections and 17 deaths since Friday.

Spain’s two-week COVID-19 contagion rate reached 368 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday more than tripling in two weeks as infections have soared especially among young people.

Madrid has now extended the offer of a vaccine to everyone over the age of 16 in a bid to roll out as many doses as possible before pupils return to school.

