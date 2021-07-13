HEALTH bosses in Catalunya are scrambling to revise the process for booking COVID vaccinations in the region after discovering medical details of patients had leaked from the site.

The website, ran by the Department of Health of Catalunya, shared the name, ID, and appointment details of each citizen’s vaccine in a major blunder over the weekend.

A spokesman from the health department confirmed that the details were no longer available to the public and added that there was no evidence that a third party had hacked into the site to access the data.

The Department is currently investigating the data leak to determine what caused it.

It comes as Catalunya reinforced curfews and limited social gatherings in a bid to slow down the spread of COVID-19 across the region.

Last week Catalunya had Spain’s highest incidence with 725 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Health emergency chief Fernando Simon said the infection spike in Catalunya could be blamed on the rise in tourists to the region amid the spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

The Catalan regional government announced on Monday that all activities, including bars, would have to shut at 12:30 a.m., social gatherings would be capped at ten people, while eating or drinking in public areas would be banned.

