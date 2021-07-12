32 Valencian Community municipalities will see night curfews return from 1.00 am tomorrow morning(July 13) for a fortnight.

That’s down to increasing COVID-19 cases with the new restriction approved by the Valencian Supreme Court(TSJ) today(July 12).

San Vicente del Raspeig is the only part of the Costa Blanca to see the curfew return after it disappeared in May.

Under the rules, residents will not be allowed outside between 1.00 am and 6.00 am, except for reasons like work and medical emergencies.

The Valencian government applied to the TSJ last week to give permission for a curfew return to 40 municipalities with high coronavirus infection rates.

The TSJ today(July 12) gave approval to 32 areas, most of which are in Valencia Province, and will affect around two million people.

The judges also backed a government request to limit private and family gatherings to no more than ten people across the whole of the Valencian Community.

Valencian Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “These measures are aimed at helping the health of our citizens and we have acted decisively to stop the chain of infections.”

As of yesterday(July 11), all hospitality businesses, including nightlife, have to stop serving at midnight ahead of an 12.30 am closing time.

Alcohol can no longer be sold in shops after 8.00 pm.

The full list of Valencian municipalities with a curfew are: Almassera, Buñol, Puig, Tavernes Blanques, Vilamarxant, Benicasim Alboraya, Benaguasil, Benetusser, Benifaio, l’Eliana, Meliana, Moncada, Picanya, Picassent, Pucol, Requena, Ribaroja de Turia, Sedavi, Silla, Utiel, San Vicente del Raspeig, Alaquas, Aldaia, Burjassot, Catarroja, Quart de Poblet, Xirivella, Gandia, Mislata, Paterna and Valencia City.