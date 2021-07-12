A new expressive style of dance is gracing the Costa del Sol, as new group Esperanto Ballet bring their spellbinding performances to Spain with a debut performance in Estepona, on Friday 16.

Led by the brilliant Archil Kusikashvili, Esperanto Ballet fuses a variety of dance styles including Georgian, Russian, ballet, flamenco and gymnastics, creating their own ‘language’ of dance.

Esperanto’s first live performance will take place in Estepona on Friday 16 July

Originally from Georgia, Kusikashvili has been dancing since he was four years old and a few years ago decided to bring his unique style to Spain, a place where he says ‘dance is an essential part of culture and is respected’.

He regularly performs on a small stage at the Tbilisimo restaurant in Marbella, on Saturdays but recently formed Esperanto Ballet, a group of experienced dancers from a range of backgrounds.

The group is named after the language, Esperanto, created by combining several European languages together.

Group founder, Archil Kusikashvili

‘Dance is a language in itself. The language of the soul and emotions,” said Kusikashvili. “This exhibition [on Friday] is proof that it doesn’t matter where you come from and what language you speak. Respect and love are the most important things in human relationships.”

The performance will be taking place on July 16, at 7pm, at TAF Estepona and is a family-friendly event.

Tickets are €10 and can be purchased online.

More information can be found on the group’s Facebook page.

READ ALSO: