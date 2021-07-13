A MAN with Spina bifida was raced to hospital following an incident on a beach in Nerja on Sunday (July 11).

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports that a man in a wheelchair had gotten into difficulty when his chair tipped into the water at La Torrecilla.

The 36-year-old, from Cantabria in the north of Spain, had been with his family when disaster struck.

Luckily two doctors, who had been relaxing on the beach at the time, were on hand to help revive the man after his terrifying fall.

He was then flown to Malaga’s Regional Hospital by air ambulance.

Police confirmed an investigation to understand the circumstances of the accident is now underway.

