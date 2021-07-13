A forest fire broke out in the El Gotelo area of Manilva, forcing the evacuation of hotel apartments and homes in the area and leaving several properties uninhabitable.

At 6:25pm on Monday 12 July, emergency services were made aware of the spreading flames, made worse by the strong winds.

Firefighters, civil guards, local police and civil protection were immediately deployed to the area in an attempt to control the fire.

300 people were evicted from the Hotel Apartments Manilva Sun, and a further 30 people from 15 homes nearby.

The fire took three hours to put out and by 9:30pm that evening, most hotel guests and local residents were able to return to their homes.

Two homes however, were so badly affected that the owners were unable to return.

The City Council have said that they are doing their best to relocate them.

Some members of the emergency services have continued to stay in the area to monitor the fire but say no one has been hurt by the fire.

