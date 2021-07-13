BARS and restaurants in 13 Murcia region municipalities will cut indoor capacity by 70% to 30% from tomorrow(July 14) due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The Murcia region has seen coronavirus infections double in the last week, with over 80% of infections caused by socialising at nightlife venues and private parties.

The 13 areas with reduced capacity orders are: Archena, Beniel, Cartagena, Jumilla, Librilla, Lorquí, Mazarron, Molina de Segura, Mula, Torre Pacheco, Las Torres de Cotillas, La Union and Yecla.

Those municipalities are now classified as high risk for the coronavirus with the Murcia region as a whole elevated from low risk to medium.

Celebratory events in the 13 areas will also be restricted to an indoor capacity limit of 30% with a maximum of 30 guests, with 50% outdoors, limited to 60 people.

Nightlife venues across Murcia were forced to become solely outdoor operations last weekend.

Closing time for hospitality and nightlife businesses remains at 2.00 am.

The region’s contagion rate is still one of the lowest in Spain at 158 cases per 100,000 people over a 14 day period.

That nevertheless is a far cry from the recent figure of 40 cases per 100,000.

Official figures show that 53% of regional COVID cases are coming from the 15 to 28 age group.

Murcia’s Health Minister, Juan Jose Pedreño, said: “I call on younger people and their families to respect safety measures and continue to use the mask.”

Over 80% of Murcia’s coronavirus infections in the last fortnight have originated from nightlife socialising as well as private celebrations and parties.

Murcia’s Public Health department said that nightlife venues were responsible for 41% of cases, followed by parties on 39.5%.

Graphic examples include a 121 case outbreak at the Bali nighclub in Los Alcazares with another bar in the town responsible for 41 infections.

In La Manga, 55 people were infected at a leisure establishment and there were 31 infections at a wedding.

