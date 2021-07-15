THE KING of Spain paid tribute to the victims of the pandemic during a touching speech on Wednesday.

Speaking from the Royal Palace in Madrid, he asked the nation to ‘keep their memory alive’.

He also commended the country’s health services, which have endured one of the most difficult years in recent memory.

King Felipe VI said: “I have infinite gratitude to the health professionals who gave the most precious thing that human beings have, their own life, to save others.

“They performed essential work in the hardest moments. In the darkest days, they put their duty before their own safety and gave the best of themselves. They gave everything they had as professionals but also did it with humanity and courage.

“Even today you are still on the front line caring for citizens, vaccinating day and night in all corners of our country so that we can all be safe as soon as possible.

He added: “There are no words that truly comfort those who have lost loved ones but we will keep their memory alive.

“Spain will never forget the citizens who faced this hard disease.”

