FRESH signs of a Spanish property market recovery have been reflected in two sets of new figures.

May’s registered property sales figures went up by 22.4% according to official figures from the National Institute of Statistics.

The big increase in sales is of little surprise as deals were heavily reduced in May 2020 by pandemic lockdown restrictions.

The largest hike in property purchases was in the Andalucia region.

In terms of deals per 100,000 inhabitants, the Valencian Community, including the Costa Blanca, came out on top, followed by the Murcia region.

House prices rose by 0.6% in June on an annual basis according to valuation firm Tinsa.

Price rises were noticeably higher on the Mediterranean coast at 1.7%, with large cities and provincial capitals coming in at 1.1%.

