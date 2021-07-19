THE outdoor use of face masks will be mandatory from this weekend in the Balearic Islands.

Just over a month since being scrapped, the Balearic government has decided to reintroduce the measure in response to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

Currently the number of active cases stands at 7,308 – higher than the number of infections recorded during January’s third wave.

Revealing the measure at a press conference today, spokesman and tourism minister Iago Negueruela hinted that as well as reintroducing face masks outdoors, there would be other restrictions enforced

“We are studying different restrictions against excesses and the control of public spaces,” said Negueruela.

These will be formally approved in the plenary meeting tomorrow and be rolled out across the region from Saturday, July 24.

It comes as thousands of Brits left the Balearic Islands before the quarantine deadline came into effect today.

Last week, Transport Minister Grant Shapps confirmed that the islands of Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca and Formentera would be downgraded to amber.

After being put on the UK’s green travel list just three weeks ago, the Balearics have seen a surge in infections as the fifth wave hits Spain.

