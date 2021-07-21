SHE’S the world’s highest-paid model.

And Kendall Jenner looked sensational as she revealed the cover of her latest shoot with Vogue Spain.

The brunette beauty, 25, showcased her endless limbs in a gorgeous sheer floral dress, paired with high-waisted trousers underneath.

The Keeping up with the Kardashian’s star first appeared on Vogue Spain’s cover in October 2016.

And almost five years later, the model graced the cover of the magazine once again, this time for their 2021 activism issue, out this month.

Reality star and model Kendall was lauded by the magazine for being an advocate for change, thanks to her efforts raising awareness on the importance of discussing mental health.

It’s not the first time Kendall has spoken out about her battle with mental health, revealing last year about how she was finally diagnosed with anxiety.

Kendall explained on Good Morning America at the time: “[Mum, Kris Jenner] took me to a bunch of doctors just to make sure it was all OK physically, and I was.

“No one ever told me that I had anxiety. Maybe like three years ago, four years ago, it came back completely full-on and I would have crazy panic attacks. Finally, I got the information that I needed about it.”

READ MORE

Spain’s Antonio Banderas joins all-star cast of Indiana Jones 5