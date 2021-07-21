NEW coronavirus cases have risen by a third in the Valencian Community in just one day.

3,015 new infections were announced today(July 21) compared to yesterday’s total of 2,112.

A week ago(July 14), the total was 2,098, and infections have nearly doubled in a fortnight.

Two deaths, that occurred in the last week, have been announced today.

The pandemic fatalities in the region now total 7,473, with a total of five deaths reported over the last seven days.

After a fall yesterday, hospital admissions have climbed very lightly.

They stand at 525, a rise of eight on yesterday’s total, but two fewer than Monday’s figure.

On a week-to-week basis, there are 135 extra admissions.

There are 72 patients receiving intensive care, an increase of three on yesterday’s total, and 22 more compared to seven days ago.

3.3 million people have received one vaccination dose in the Valencian Community, which is 67.6% of the population.

2.4 million residents have now been fully immunised.