PEOPLE returning to the UK from Spain may be forced to go into quarantine despite relaxations announced yesterday for fully-vaccinated travellers.

Speaking to Sky News today(July 29), the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, refused to rule out Spain being moved to a different category when the traffic light system is reviewed next week.

Asked whether it was safe for British people to book Spanish holidays, Dominic Raab, said: “I can’t rule things out that the Joint Biosecurity Centre and the government will decide, but they will make that decision next week in terms of the traffic light system for all the relevant countries.”

Raab added that he ‘understood’ why people were ‘confused’ about Spain’s status on the travel gradings.

Transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced yesterday that fully-immunised travellers from the EU and the USA would be able to fly into England from August 2 without having to quarantine, but would still need to take two PCR tests.

Arrivals from France will still have to quarantine for ten days under the so-called ‘Amber plus’ category.

There has been much speculation in recent days that Spain will join its northern neighbour in that classification, or even swap places with it.

A short window could open up for Spanish arrivals from August 2 being able to avoid self-isolation before reverting days later to the current quarantine position.

