RYANAIR is looking for cabin crew in Spain to join its team, as part of a ‘major recruitment campaign’ for its Spanish bases: Malaga, Alicante, Barcelona, Girona, Ibiza, Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, Santiago de Compostela, Seville and Valencia.

The airline has renewed its association with Crewlink, to provide the adequate training required to become a cabin crew member – and it’s free!

The training will take place in Europe, with the hope that it will be completed before summer 2022.

Ryanair invides candidates in Spain to sign up for major cabin crew recruitment drive (Credit: Ryanair)

“We are very pleased to announce this cabin crew recruitment campaign with positions available in Spain, as well as other bases in Europe and the UK,” said Mark Duffy, Deputy Director HR.

“These incredible opportunities offer candidates a chance to land the best cabin crew jobs in the aviation industry, where hard work is rewarded with promotional opportunities. In no time at all, our cabin crew enjoy free, first-class training, good pay, industry-leading shift rotations, and exceptional career development.”

For more information about job opportunities head to www.crewlink.ie.

