STAFF at Malaga airport have announced a strike on August 12, which could cause major disruption.

Usually one of the busiest months for tourists, workers at Malaga airport are due to go on strike this month, claiming they haven’t been paid.

Some 300 security guards are considering taking part in the protest, says the CCOO union, which could have huge repercussions for travellers.

Fears for long queues at Malaga Airport as staff go on strike

According to other news outlets, around ‘100 workers are owed some €800 in unpaid bonuses’.

The news came as flights to the popular Costa del Sol holiday destination finally started to increase, as Spain began to welcome back holiday makers.