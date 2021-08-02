COVID cases have seen a worrying spike in the Vega Baja regions of the Costa Blanca, on the eve of Spain’s traditional summer break.

Both Orihuela and Torrevieja hospitals have reported increases in hospitalisations over the last two weeks.

On Sunday, August 1, 429 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the Orihuela Health District.

That figure brings the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days of 438.33 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Throughout the Torrevieja Health District, 388 new cases were recorded, bringing the incidence rate up to 444.75 cases per 100,000.

As the country’s own holiday season gets under way with the threat of thousands of Central Spain and Madrid residents visiting the Costas, pressure grows on hospitals in the Valencian Community.

During July alone, hospital admissions increased by 356%, from 127 patients to almost 700.

Intensive care admissions have grown more than 500% from 17 people to 107.

Thankfully, the number of Covid-related deaths hasn’t shown the same increase, but it has still doubled to 46.

Valencian Health claims that, thanks to the vaccination programme, the number of deaths is much lower than previously, when similar levels of infections resulted in dozens of deaths were reported on a daily basis.

