COVID cases on the Rock have finally begun to fall, with positive cases dropping by more than 100 over the weekend.

After an increasing number of cases in Gibraltar, infections have fallen to 244, a decrease of over 100 people in the last two days.

Of the 244 cases, 242 are residents and two are visitors.

Eight people are in hospital, with three of those in intensive care.

A further 576 people are in self-isolation.

Some 39,340 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 39,119 people have received two doses.

Large events are still prohibited under the government’s new guidelines.

