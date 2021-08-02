AENA has six Spanish airports certified with the highest 5-Star COVID-19 Safety Rating—including Malaga–Costa del Sol Airport.

The prestigious consulting firm Skytrax, dedicated to conducting quality studies in the aeronautical sector, has analyzed more than 550 airports in the world and 525 companies.

Skytrax runs the only audit specifically conceived for the airport sector, where sanitary controls, the communication of the measures implemented and the access controls are scrutinised.

The ‘COVID-19 Safety Ratings’ program of the prestigious Skytrax evaluated up to 175 different security protocols introduced in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce risk and improve the well-being of passengers and airport workers.

The visits were carried out in person by a group of auditors who visited each airport and inspected the measures implemented to guarantee the safety of passengers and workers in the face of the health situation.

Measures which include: Sanitary controls, the requirement for the use of masks by passengers, the availability and visibility of hydroalcoholic gel devices and sale of PPE, air flow and improved ventilation filters in the terminal, cleaning and monitoring of public areas, bathrooms, restaurant areas and COVID-19 testing facilities.

The exhaustive safety measures applied by Aena—over 100—at its airports aimed at protecting and guaranteeing the health and safety of passengers and workers has seen the Spanish company awarded with five stars for the aerodromes of Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernandez, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife North-Ciudad de la Laguna.

