Cyprus is a popular vacation destination for many reasons. The island has a rich ancient history, year-round sunshine, delicious local cuisine, a rugged coastline, and many fantastic beaches, some of which rank among the best in East Europe. Cyprus is just a small island, but there are in total 64 beaches. You will find big beaches, small coves, family-friendly bays, hidden bays, everything for a fantastic vacation.

Here are some of the best beaches in Cyprus –

Nissi Beach – In the south-east of the island, Nissi is a great choice for the partygoers. It has 500 meters of white sand with many restaurants and bars. You can even walk to a small islet when the tide is low. During the day, you will find many tourists relaxing on the beach. But it really comes to life in the late evenings when the nightclubs become busy. There are many water sports activities and beach parties. DJ events are often held on the beach. Fig Tree Bay – Close to the Nissi, the Fig Tree Bay is very famous in Cyprus. It is in the peaceful resort area of Protaras. The Fig Tree Bay is regularly ranked among Europe’s best beaches. The beach gets its name from a Fig tree on the shore that is more than a hundred years old. The water is shallow and extremely clean. Even the kids can swim here safely, making this an excellent beach for families. Lifeguards always keep a close watch in the summer. Many sunbeds on the soft white sand. Swim to reach the small nearby islet. This is a good place for snorkeling. There are restaurants and many cafes along the promenade. Coral Bay – A 600-meters crescent shaped beach in Peyia town, close to Paphos. This is the best beach for swimming in Cyprus. The water is warmer than other beaches close to Paphos. Also, most beaches around Paphos have too many pebbles. So the Coral Bay sees a lot of visitors, families and those who want to swim in the azure clean water. Relax on the sunbed or head to the nearby cafes, bars, or beach pavilions. There are also amusement parks, a go-karting facility, and a dive center. You will find many water sports activities to choose from at the Coral Bay. Mackenzie Beach – This is a kilometer-long beach very close to the Larnaca international airport. Head to the beach and lie back in one of the many loungers with umbrella cover. You can see the planes very close from here. There are bustling bars and restaurants along the entire stretch. There is a seafront stage where many events are held, like concerts, art fairs, and late-night parties. There are play areas for the kids. Offshore, there is the Zenobia shipwreck, which you can see if you are into diving. Others can go to the Larnaca Salt Lake, which is very close. It is home to many flamingoes. Makronissos Beach – The beach is made of three bays that jut out on a peninsular and looks much like the tail of a dolphin. Rocky outcrops and plateus surround the beach. This is a secluded area as the neighboring Nissi beach attracts most of the crowds. It’s a fantastic choice for watersports. Head to the nearby Ayia Napa marina for your sailing cruises or speed boat rides. You can also ride a banana boat or try water skiing. You can also see the Makronissos ancient tombs, which are located at the tip of the rocky outcrop. Lara Bay – Located in the northwest coast of Cyprus, Lara Bay is a protected site because loggerhead turtles come here to lay their eggs. You can see them in the summer months. There is a turtle conservation center nearby. The bay does not have any restaurants or cafes. It looks completely deserted, so you will have your complete peace here. Be one with nature. You may even have the entire beach to yourself if you are lucky. Visit the nearby Avakas Gorge for hiking. Explore the canyon and see its wildlife. Kourion Beach – Kourion is a long beach with a shallow bank. It has a rugged natural beauty. You will love the staggering clifftops that you will see everywhere. The beach itself is pebbled with multicolored stones. The waves and winds are strong here, which makes it a good place for windsurfing. Just above the cliffs, there is the Kourion archaeological site, which goes back to the 12 th century. Don’t miss the house of Achilles and the amphitheater. Of course, you will get great views too of the entire area and further into the Mediterranean from the clifftop.

Apart from them, the Aphrodite Beach, Finikoudes Beach, and the Konnos Bay are also worth visiting. You can see the famous Aphrodite’s Rock at Aphrodite Beach, an iconic symbol of Cyprus.

