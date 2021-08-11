THE city council has announced a new multi-million euro initiative to improve the sports facilities in Marbella.

The new stadium will replace the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas site, which will be demolished to make room for the new 10,000 seater football stadium.

The huge expansion will also see the construction of a covered and approved athletic track, underground car park, and gym.

Angeles Muñoz, the mayor of Marbella, unveiled the plans at a press conference after an emergency study of the current Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas facilities revealed it wasn’t up to standard.

She added that the objective is to have a ‘modern, sustainable, functional infrastructure in accordance with the sporting needs of the municipality’.

?? El @Ayto_Marbella impulsará la construcción del nuevo Estadio Municipal Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas para convertirlo en una instalación “moderna, sostenible y acorde con las necesidades deportivas de la ciudad” ? https://t.co/kp5mUeoJPf pic.twitter.com/l8O3OhSZyM — Ayto. Marbella (@Ayto_Marbella) August 10, 2021

The council’s next step is to put out a tender for the ambitious project in September, with a goal to begin construction in 2023.

The €14.5 million investment will be split into two parts: €3.5 million will be used for the 200-space parking area and the remaining €11 million to build the new stadium and sports facilities.

“From now on, we hope to see groundbreaking and innovative projects. We want different and unique sports facilities. We want the best to be presented so that Marbella has facilities that are at its level,” said Muñoz, as reported by El Español.

