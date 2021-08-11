NIGHT curfews are set to continue until early September in most of the affected 77 Valencian Community municipalities.

The Valencian government made a formal submission for an extension today(August 11) to the regional Superior Court which has to approve the measure.

The current restrictions expire on August 16.

Reports suggest that the government wants to keep the 1.00 am and to 6.00 am curfew going in 68 municipalities.

It has not specified which areas would be removed from the current curfew list.

The curfew extension is anticipated to run until September 6, which would ‘dove-tail’ with the start of the new school year.

There is little doubt, based on previous rulings, that the Supreme Court will agree to the government request.

The key reason behind the curfew has been to try to stop late-night outdoor gatherings of younger unvaccinated people over the summer.

The judges will also need to rule on maintaining meeting limits to a maximum of ten people.

Valencian president, Ximo Puig, and his colleagues will meet this Saturday to pour over the latest health figures, ahead of announcing what measures will be maintained from August 16.

COVID-19 infection rates have been falling steadily in the last fortnight but its seems unlikely that there will any rule relaxations.

That includes hospitality businesses having to stop serving at midnight.

