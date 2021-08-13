OUT-OF-TOWNERS from Andalucia, holidaying in Malaga, are invited to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week—no prior appointment needed.

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will be organising several mass vaccinations campaigns in Malaga, starting from Monday August 16. Specifically for over 16 year olds, residents of Andalucia, holidaying in the province of Malaga.

With Malaga being one of the regions most popular staycation spots, the SAS hopes, by facilitating the administration process, to encourage anyone from Andalucia, holidaying in Malaga, to get jabbed.

The campaign starts next Monday, August 16 and will take place in the following authorised vaccine sites in the province:

Palacio de Ferias y Congresos (Malaga capital): Monday, August 16 – Tuesday, August 17 between 3:30pm to 7pm.

Monday, August 16 – Tuesday, August 17 between 3:30pm to 7pm. Nerja: Wednesday, August 18 at the López Cuenca Pavilion.

Wednesday, August 18 at the López Cuenca Pavilion. Velez-Malaga: Wednesday, August 18 and Friday, August 20, at the Exhibition Centre.

Wednesday, August 18 and Friday, August 20, at the Exhibition Centre. Alhaurin el Grande: Monday, August 16, at the local health centre, between 3:30pm and 9pm.

The aim is to encourage all residents of Andalucia, over 16 year old, holidaying in the province to get jabbed against COVID-19 and will receive the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

The holiday vaccine campaign, with no prior appointment needed, aims to encourage all Andalucians on holiday in the province, to get their vaccine shot and support safe travel and tourism.

