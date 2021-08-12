CORONAVIRUS cases are maintaining their downward trajectory according to today’s(August 12) figures for the Valencian Community.

1,593 infections were reported today, compared to 2,073 cases a week ago, and 2,968 on July 29.

The new case total has almost halved over a three-week period.

Today’s total is also 36 lower than yesterday.

Six deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported today with the pandemic total now at 7,560, a rise of 34 since last Thursday.

Hospitalisations have dropped below the 600 mark.

583 people are being treated for the coronavirus, a fall of 42 since August 5, and 33 fewer than yesterday.

Intensive care patient numbers stand at 103, which is four less than yesterday and also on a week-to-week comparison.