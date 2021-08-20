SPAIN has issued nearly 20 million EU COVID-19 digital travel certificates, according to the Ministry of Health.

19,901,957 documents have been downloaded as of August 19.

The digital certificate started to be issued in early June in some regions ahead of the official July 1 launch.

The overwhelming majority of the documents are show that holders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

433,753 certificates are for people recovering from the coronavirus and 353,240 log diagnostic test results.

1,029,553 travellers have so far used the certificate to get into Spain.

The Health Ministry said: “These numbers confirm the high interest of the population in obtaining the EU Digital Certificate which is fundamental in encouraging safe travel and helps in the economic recovery of our country and Europe.”

The Canary Islands has the highest percentage of certificates issued at 59.4% followed by Galicia (57.6%) and Catalunya (55.2%).

The Murcia region stands at at 22.8% with Castilla-La Mancha on 21.5% and Madrid with 20.8%.

What perhaps is surprising is that regions with significant non-Spanish resident numbers like Andalucia, the Balearics, and the Valencian Community don’t figure higher on the list.