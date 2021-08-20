A new budget airline based in Norway is launching services this weekend between Oslo and two Spanish airports.

Flyr began operating in August 2020 with a series of domestic flights.

It has two Boeing 730-800 planes with plans to expand its fleet.

From tomorrow(August 21), it will run twice-weekly flights to Malaga and a weekly connection to Alicante-Elche airport.

Flyr will also operate a bi-weekly service to Nice in France.

The fledgling carrier says it has ambitions to fly on routes to areas like the Baltic States, Croatia, and Turkey.

The firm currently employs 70 people.

Flyr’s expansion comes after established rival Norwegian announced a big increase in Spanish flights for the summer 2022 season.