SPAIN’S national weather agency AEMET has activated yellow weather warnings in Andalucia, Aragon, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Extremadura, Galicia, Madrid and Valencia for heat, rain and storms.

As of this Tuesday, four provinces in Andalucia—Cordoba, Jaen, Granada and Almeria—are under yellow warnings for storms and strong wind gusts.

The yellow weather warning in Andalucia will be activated today from 12 noon to 10pm and will specifically affect the areas of; Sierra and Pedroches (Cordoba); Morena and Condado Cazorla and Segura (Jaen); Guadix and Baza (Granada) and in the Almanzora Valley and Los Velez (Almeria).

In addition, AEMET has also warned of ‘suspended dust’ which will also reach the mainland as of this Tuesday, more noticeable in the southern half of the country, where the air quality will worsen and may cause some of the showers to be ‘muddy’.

With regard to temperatures, the thermometer readings will remain high in much of Andalucia, fluctuating between highs of 36ºC expected in Almeria and 40ºC in Cordoba.

Meanwhile, the province of Teruel in Aragon is under yellow alert for rainfall of up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour, to be accompanied by storms and possibly hail and strong wind.

Thunderstorms with the probability of strong wind are also expected in Castilla y Leon, in this case in the provinces of Segovia and Avila, and in the latter there is a warning for temperatures of up to 38ºC.

Castilla-La Mancha is on yellow alert for heat up to 36 or 38ºC in Albacete, Ciudad Real and Toledo and in this same community storms with strong wind and hail are announced in the mountains of Cuenca.

In Catalonia the yellow alert is for rainfall of up to 20 litres per square metre in the provinces of Barcelona, Girona and Lleida and in all three there is also a risk of thunderstorms accompanied by hail, especially in the Pyrenees.

READ MORE: