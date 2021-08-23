COVID-19 infections have recorded another weekend fall in the Valencian Community.

The total, which takes in reports from Friday to Monday, has been declared today(August 23) as 2,340 new cases.

That compares to 2,879 a week ago and is roughly 60% less than the 6,645 infections announced three weeks ago on August 2.

Alicante Province accounts for 1,283 of the weekend’s new cases, with Valencia Province on 823, and Castellon Province with 234 infections.

Two deaths have been reported in the last week, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,620.

That’s a rise of 45 since August 16.

Monday’s hospital admission totals maintain the regular trend of showing a slight increase over the weekend.

492 people are hospitalised which is 17 more than on Friday but it is an 84 patient reduction on a week-to-week comparison.

Intensive care cases number 93 patients, a rise of nine on last Friday, and two more than the previous Monday.