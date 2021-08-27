A Madrid resident survived a six metre balcony fall by landing on a parked car.

The incident happened yesterday morning(August 26) on Calle Nicolas Usera in the Spanish capital.

A 45-year-old woman was watering her plants on her second floor balcony when she somehow slipped.

She dropped six metres down from the terrace onto the roof of a car.

That cushioned her fall, and almost certainly prevented a fatal ending on the ground.

Madrid firefighters lowered the victim from the vehicle.

Paramedics treated her and she was conscious throughout.

She was nevertheless in a serious condition and was taken to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

Municipal police are investigating the circumstances behind the accident.