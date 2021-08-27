A Madrid resident survived a six metre balcony fall by landing on a parked car.

The incident happened yesterday morning(August 26) on Calle Nicolas Usera in the Spanish capital.

A 45-year-old woman was watering her plants on her second floor balcony when she somehow slipped.

She dropped six metres down from the terrace onto the roof of a car.

That cushioned her fall, and almost certainly prevented a fatal ending on the ground.

Madrid firefighters lowered the victim from the vehicle.

Paramedics treated her and she was conscious throughout.

She was nevertheless in a serious condition and was taken to the 12 de Octubre Hospital.

Municipal police are investigating the circumstances behind the accident.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.