WHAT do you get the builder who has everything? A ‘designer’ high-viz jacket that costs €3,000 of course.

Spanish fashion house Balenciaga has designed the coat which has gone up for sale on appropriately named e-commerce platform FarFetch for a whopping €2,990 – and been roundly mocked on social media.

“What? Just 3,000 to look like a builder” as well as “This one comes with a CSCS [Construction Skills Certification Scheme] card”.

And other commentators point out that you can achieve the same look for around €20 by popping down to the local Chinese shop.

Officially the puffer coat, called AW21, is described as heading up a ‘dystopian collection, where the looks represent a sort of armour for everyday life’.

