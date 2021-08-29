THE most costly property in Spain is located on the Costa del Sol and has an eye-watering €29 million price tag.

According to recent data from the real estate portal Idealista, a villa in La Zagaleta (Benahavis) has been listed as the most costly property for sale in Spain.

Super luxury housing is immune to the economic crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in fact the average house price in the Costa del Sol’s high-end market is €7,000 per square metre, with properties worth more than €5 million seeing little or no variation in prices due to coronavirus.

Specifically, the most expensive villa for sale in Spain has more than 3,000 square metres on a 5,900-square-meter estate, located in the most exclusive resort in Europe, La Zagaleta de Benahavis.

The compound, which is guarded 24 hours a day and can’t be entered without prior authorisation—boasts century-old oaks and amenities that include an equestrian centre, golf courses, and a helipad.

In the 230-house complex, covering roughly 900 hectares, sits Spain’s most expensive property on the market.

Set in the foothills of the Spanish mountains, the villa’s five bedrooms, infinity pool, bowling alley, golf simulator, among other utilities serve as the perfect playground for any rich and famous looking for a new pad.

The next most expensive properties are a 2,800-square-metre palace for €26.5 million and a 1,350-square-metre villa on a 93,000-square-metre estate, with its own heliport, for €24.95 million, both in Mallorca.

In fourth place, also in Mallorca, is a villa for €22 million, followed by a house in Benahavis for €18.8 million, a villa in Marbella for €18.5 million and a villa also in Benahavis for €17.5 million.

Finally, the ranking of the 10 most expensive houses for sale is closed by three properties located in the Balearic Islands. A mansion in Calvia for €16.8 million; a villa in Andratx also for €16.8 million and finally another in Calvia for €16.5 million.

By square metres, a castle in Castilla y Leon, on sale for €15 million, is the largest luxury home in Spain. The plot has 79 hectares (790,000 square metres) and a total built area of 5,950 square metres.

According to the real estate portal, 83% of Idealista users admit to having viewed ads for luxury homes just for the pleasure of admiring the houses and ‘fantasising’ about their dream home.

