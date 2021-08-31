THE TORREVIEJA branch of the Royal British Legion will be holding a double celebration in September as it celebrates its own pearl anniversary and the worldwide organisation’s first centenary.

For 100 years the Royal British Legion has been supported by a network of people that share a passion for bringing people together to support, commemorate and celebrate our Armed Forces community.

As achievements over the last century are reflected upon, they also intend paying tribute to the volunteers, members, fundraisers, and partner organisations that are at the heart of everything they do.

The Costa Blanca South office was first founded in 1991, the first in all of Spain.

There are now over 100 members, many of whom are veterans of the armed services.

They meet once a month at the Oasis San Luis, just north of the city.

A Welfare Officer looks after ex-service personnel and retirees who are no longer able to cope on their own.

With an established bowls club, they are looking to start a pétanque in the near future.

They are asking for people to come along and support the Torrevieja Branch in a three day long series of centenary events, from September 10 to 12, at the Oasis San Luis.

If you wish to participate in the bowls competition, that’s held on Saturday September 11, at 11am.

“It´s a Knockout” starts at 4pm is expected to be the highlight of the weekend.

Tickets for the many and varied evening events are available from Casas Espania offices in La Siesta, Torrevieja or the Oasis San Luis itself.

All proceeds raised towards the Poppy Appeal stays here in Spain to help and support veterans and their beneficiaries.

For all enquiries or for further details contact torrevieja.secretary@rbl.community

