A POPULAR National Day boat procession will be held this evening.

The flotilla will dock at 7.30pm, as part of the Gibraltar National Day celebrations.

The muster time will be 7pm, at sea, outside Mid Harbours Marina

This event serves as a remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea.

As always, this is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar.

Participants are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and bring flowers.

Any boat owner interested in participating should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email steven.segui@giboxy.gi.

