A VOLUNTEER firefighter called in to tackle one of the worst blazes to hit the zone this summer has shared his view with the Olive Press.

The footage taken from a firefighting truck in the heart of the affected zone shows trees burning and flames soaring into the sky in the protected natural park which is home to rare species of trees.

EXCLUSIVE: Footage from the wildfire raging through Sierra Bermeja above Spain's Costa del Sol. Sent to the Olive Press by a reserve forest firefighter at the scene. #Estepona, #Genalguacil #Jubrique #bermeja #IFJubrique pic.twitter.com/AM5YBoxnp9 — The Olive Press (@olivepress) September 9, 2021

The blaze which was first detected on Wednesday evening around 9.30pm was fuelled a hot dry wind blowing at 40km/H sending a thick plume of smoke stretching all the way to Malaga.

Photo: Sent to Olive Press by volunteer firefighter.

