Surrounded by rolling oak forests and choked with nature, few places give you such a good sense of space.

And Hotel Monasterio de Rocamador also takes some beating for history, dating back to the 16th century.

Opened in 1512 as a convent, it was bought by Spanish pop star Miguel Bose and opened in 1997 as a luxury hotel, before closing in 2012.

Now it has been bought by a local wine business and after a multi-million refit is finally back open again.

Taking a dip in Hotel Monasterio Rocamador pool

“After nearly a decade shut it has taken a lot of work getting it up and running again,” explained new boss Diego Reyes. “But we are pretty sure it is going to be a big hit.”

On a recent visit from the Olive Press, it is clear the four-star hotel is set to be a giant success.

Trying tasty morsels at the hotel restaurant

With its own restaurant and being in a great rural location near Zafra, Badajoz and Barcarrota, it will become a great stopping off place for anyone visiting Extremadura.



Visit www.hotelmonasteriorocamador.es for more info

