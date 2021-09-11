THIS weekend the narrow streets of the rural town of Algaida will turn into a giant open-air art gallery with exhibitions, music, workshops and more than 80 artists taking part for the annual Algaid’Art festival.

Over Saturday and Sunday, visitors will be able to explore the exhibition, there will also be a concert on Saturday but capacity will be limited and prior registration is required. On Sunday morning families and children will be able to participate in art workshops.

#AlgaidART



Dissabte i diumenge l'art pren els carrer i espais culturals d'#Algaida



Consulta tot el recorregut de la nit de l'art aqui https://t.co/M5CbpvJ1CA pic.twitter.com/aN77aBmoE7 — Youthing (@Youthing_es) September 7, 2021

Margalida Garcies, Culture Councillor, said: “The aim of the new format is to inspire families to participate and allow people to visit all the exhibitions in peace and avoid crowds. We have not scheduled outdoor concerts like we did in the past.

“We hope that normality will return everywhere very soon, especially in the world of culture.”

The theme of this year’s Algaid’Art festival is the colour green, for hope, because organisers say being able to celebrate the festival this year is like a rebirth.

Algaida is set within the small hills located halfway between Palma and Manacor. The small town is famous for the windmills that dominate its skyline, mostly built in the 18th and 19th centuries, the most iconic being Moli d’en Pau, Moli d’en Boi and Moli d’en Xina.

READ MORE: