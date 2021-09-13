THE Official College of Veterinarians in Malaga (Colegio Oficial de Veterinarios), the professional association for vets practising in the province, have stepped in to help and treat the many animals affected by the Sierra Bermeja wildfire disaster.

More than 25 volunteer veterinarians, with expertise in disaster conditions, have come forward to give advice and care to both wild species and livestock farmers in the area.

From burnt paws to hungry wild boars: the race to help animals injured in the Sierra Bermeja wildfire.

In an official statement, the Official College of Veterinarians have said: “We are in permanent contact with the public administrations, specifically with the Regional Agricultural Office of Ronda and with the delegates of Agriculture and Sustainable Development of the Junta in Malaga, Fernandez Tapia-Ruano and Jose Antonio Viquez, so that when they require the help of our veterinarians, we have a team ready that can be quickly displaced to where the affected animals are.”

Additionally, the Malaga Veterinary Association has set up a 24-hour hotline (tlf: 630 80 99 23) to report any sightings of animals injured in the Sierra Bermeja wildfire.

The following telephone number: 952 391 790, has also been made available from Monday to Thursday between 7.45am and 6pm and Friday from 7.45am to 3.15pm.

“We want to contribute with our knowledge and experience to help in those areas where we can, aware of the enormous damage that this fire is causing in multiple areas, including damage to wild animals and livestock in the area,” said Juan Antonio de Luque, president of the Official College of Veterinarians of Malaga.

Sierra Bermeja is recognised as being amongst the most important ‘wildlife’ areas in Spain, home to a diverse array of native animals, including a wide variety of fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals.

