THE devastating Sierra Bermeja fire continues to devour everything in its path and has already blazed through 9,963 hectares of wildland and forest areas with a perimeter of 83 kilometres.

This Tuesday, September 14, marks the sixth day since the start of the catastrophic fire, which has been classified as one of the most complicated fires that have ever hit the country due to the difficulties in accessing the area for rescue, together with the adverse weather conditions.

Circumstances that have prompted the WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) to include it in its alarming list of ‘super fires.’ also known as sixth generation fires, highly destructive fires which are becoming more and more widespread due to global warming.

According to Alejandro Garcia, the deputy director of the Regional Operational Center (COR) of Infoca, there is, however, a ‘halo of hope’ as firefighters have been able to continue working on all fronts.

That said, Garcia clarified that only the southern area can be considered ‘stabilised,’ with the rest of the sectors ‘very much alive.’

Specifically, the western area, which was reactivated yesterday, Monday, after being stoked by diablo winds.

Firefighters have continued to work through the night, concentrating on this western area in particular, which is the one that ‘threatens the scattered areas in the Casares area.’

Garcia has praised the 1,000 firefighters and emergency workers who battle against the wildfire, referring to them as ‘heroes’ who work ‘without respite’ in a very ‘complicated, difficult and unprecedented fire.’

