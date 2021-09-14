THE AMAZING Costa del Sol community has pulled together to help those affected by the devastating wildfire sweeping through the Sierra Bermeja valley.

People have come together for a cause which is breathing new life into the containment efforts of the fire.

From members of the equestrian community who are pulling together to help horses and owners affected by the devastating fires, voluntary veterinarians who are on call 24/7 to deal with injured wildlife or livestock, to hoteliers offering free beds and shower facilities for those brave firefighters risking their lives to battle the fire fronts.

Facebook groups have also popped up to help collaborate with the firefighting efforts, the following is a list of different ways you can help your community:

ARCH Charity Shop:

The Arch Charity Shop in Alhaurin El Grande is the collection point for items urgently required to treat affected animals by the team of volunteer vets from the *Official College of Veterinarians in Malaga

*Additionally, the Malaga Veterinary Association has set up a 24-hour hotline (tlf: 630 80 99 23) to report any sightings of animals injured in the Sierra Bermeja wildfire.

23 drop off points for food, clean linen and clean clothes:

Check out the facebook page with full list HERE

Go Fund:

Organised by Daria Dubinina to raise money that will go towards local non profit organizations and animal shelters:

Members of the equestrian community have also joined the effort, helping with evacuations and offering space to those forced to flee, with Paddock Paradise in Ronda among those taking in horses in need.

ADANA (Association for the Rights of Abandoned Animals), a charitable organisation on the Costa del Sol run by volunteers, is also looking for help rehoming of animals during the fires.

Partners from AEHCOS (Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs Costa del Sol) have also offered more than 600 beds to the firefighters battling the fire in Sierra Bermeja and to those who have been evacuated

In the end, it will be the combined efforts of hundreds of people which will be needed to overcome the catastrophic fire in Sierra Bermeja.

