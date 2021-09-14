ON THE second anniversary of the gota fria that killed seven people, destroyed property and devastated thousands of lives in Spain, one local mayor admits the fear of it happening again is still there.

Emilio Bascuñana, mayor of Orihuela, said yesterday, September 13: “We continue having the same fear because we continue without infrastructures.”

He made the revelation while meeting local residents with the Councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde.

DAMAGE: Lives ruined by the floods following the gota fria of September 2019

He said. “Those piles of furniture from the houses where everything was lost and, they should not be forgotten, because we still do not have the necessary works so that this is not repeated.”

He assured residents that, “we have not stopped claiming [money for] the investment from the Ministry, the Confederation Hidrográfica del Segura, as well as the Generalitat Valenciana itself.”

Ominously, he said: “I think they’ve had enough time to give us a solution”.

MEETING RESIDENTS: Orihuela’s Emilio Bascuñana and Víctor Valverde

Bascuñana highlighted that no money has come forward for priority projects such as the permeabilization of the CV-930, “If it rains, we will be cut off again”.

Ironically, he also mentioned there are still companies that have not collected compensation for the damage caused by the floods of September 2019.

