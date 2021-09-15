MALAGA airport says they had their busiest month since the year began as summer holidays soared across Spain.

Airport operator Aena said that during August there were 13,033 aircraft movements, just 16.7% fewer than the August before the pandemic.

But the numbers are still far below pre-pandemic levels.

During the month of August, the airport handled 1.4 million passengers, a figure that represents 36.5% fewer than the number recorded in the same period of 2019

Compared to 2020, the latest Aena data shows that Malaga airport registered 106% more travellers last August and 45% more landings and take-offs.

So far this year, Malaga airport has seen 4.2 million travellers pass through its gates, some 69% fewer than in this same period, pre-pandemic, in 2019.

The Costa del Sol airport is one of the top destinations for travellers in Spain after Madrid, Barcelona and Palma.

