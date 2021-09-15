THE third International Hat Week will be held in Artà this year following the success of last year’s event in Palma.

Despite Covid, organisers of International Hat Week have bravely continued with the annual event which debuted in Palma in 2019, where a parade of hat-wearing models strutted through the streets of the Old Town.

Last year the International Hat Week was held at the Hotel Saratoga in Palma where milliners from over 20 countries exhibited 50 extraordinary hat designs on the theme “A New Beginning”. There was also an exclusive exhibition of 25 works of art by the famous Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí, which came from the Rebmann Collection.



Various hats entered in last year’s International Hat Week

This year, International Hat Week takes place at one of Karl and Judith Kinsky’s family-owned galleries in Artà. Count Karl Kinsky and his international artist wife Judith Sturm moved from Berlin to Mallorca.

The heir of old Austrian nobility is a passionate collector of art. Karl Maria Count Kinsky of Wchinitz and Tettau said: “The International Hat Week is not just for milliners or people who like hats. It’s a fun and cultural event which harks back to the times when hats were worn as everyday attire, by men and women.

“It’s also a great opportunity for the community of Artà to come together and we welcome visitors from all over the island to enjoy the fantastic display of talent and creativity.”

The Studio 25 gallery in Artà will host the free exhibition starting on September 15 until 22 2021, between 10am till 1pm and 6pm to 10pm.

International established milliners as well as up-and-coming designers have been invited to enter their designs following the theme, “Boater Beyond Borders – Hats that transcend all boundaries”.

All the hats will be on display as part of a special art exhibition “Walk by the Sea” by Judith Sturm.

The entries will be voted on by the judging panel made up of Count Kinsky and Hazel Buxton of Highland Hat Blocks, one of the most renowned hat block manufacturers in the world.

Count Karl Kinsky at International Hat Week’s gala dinner in Palma last year

The first three winners of Palma Hat Week 2021 will receive cash prizes and vouchers and will be announced at this year’s gala dinner. Also, visitors are asked to cast a ballot when they visit the exhibition with a chance to win a silver necklace made especially for the event.

The best top ten receive non-cash prizes, these include Wies Mauduit- Netherlands, Pauline Stolze- Germany, Andrea Carrillo Herrera UK, Manuela Merche- Italy, Laurie Berliner – USA, Sarah Ross – UK, Hourik Bazikian – Armenia, Stephanie Donegan – UK, Yulia Kantsian – Estonia and Stanka Milhaleva – Kuwait.

The ambassador of International Hat Week 2021 is Israeli hatter Maor Zabar, who’s created fantastic hats for many theatre and dance projects worldwide, and will be attending the event from 20-23 September. Other prestigious guests include Stephen Jones OBE, one of the three most famous contemporary hat makers in the world, who will deliver a live video to all the participants.

There will also be a fashion collaboration with Mallorca-based fashion label Drezz2Imprezz by Cindy Morawetz, whose clothes are worn by many stars and TV presenters.

This year, the milliners also have the added task of designing their boater hats to match the elegant animal prints of Drezz2Imprezz’s current collection. The couture hats and fashion collection will be modeled during a fashion show on 21 September in Artà.

For programme information visit; www.palmahatweek.com. Or for Judith Sturm art see; www.judithsturm.com or whatsapp the Team +34685407513

