ONE motorist has been killed and four others injured when a lorry slammed head-on with another car causing a huge motorway pileup.

Drivers looked on in horror after the lorry plunged through two more cars and overturned in a dramatic pile-up on the A-355 near Marbella yesterday.

Emergency services raced to the scene of the pile-up at around 5pm and firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to free some of the drivers from the mangled remains of their vehicles.

Long tailbacks began to build up as paramedics fought to save the life of one of the drivers, with four others suffering injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Me envían este video del accidente ocurrido en el término municipal de #Cártama (#Málaga) donde ha fallecido una persona y cuatro han resultado heridas. pic.twitter.com/Lt0BFZ1bBi — Jesús Navarro (@JesusNavarro) September 14, 2021

Tragically the motorist could not be saved and one of the other victims was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Malaga province. Three others were transferred to hospital by road ambulance.

A police spokesman confirmed that two of the other victims’ injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

The drama unfolded just after the evening rush-hour on the A-355 that connects the Guadalhorce Valley with the western Costa del Sol.

