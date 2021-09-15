OFFICERS of the Guardia Civil’s Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA), together with Policia local in Santo Domingo de La Calzada, northern Spain, have stopped a pilgrim on his way to Santiago.

What prompted the officers’ intervention wasn’t so much the pilgrim himself, a 33-year-old French citizen, rather the 7 goats (2 females and 5 males), 3 donkeys (2 females and 1 male) and a dog that made up his travelling party.

The Frenchman was unable to provide the necessary documentation for any of the animals.

SEPRONA proceeded to inform the regional Ministry of Agriculture, whilst veterinarians of the region were called to check the animals.

The animals were then transferred to a closed and isolated enclosure and the man was given 48 hours to provide all necessary documentation and to have the animals vaccinated before he could continue on his journey.

However, instead of providing the requested documentation, the man has disappeared, taking his ‘family’ of 11 with him.

The Guardia Civil is currently looking for the man and his clan.

