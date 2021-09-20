A NEW Ikea store is set to open in Marbella later this year following a major investment.

The shop will open in La Cañada shopping centre in Marbella this winter, bringing over a dozen new jobs to the area.

Doors to the latest Ikea, which will also boast a separate 304-square-metre warehouse, are scheduled to open in November.

The Ikea Diseña Marbella shop will have space ‘for creation and planning’ across 113 square metres.

There will also be a team of nine staff on hand to offer advice in the store as well as the six employees working in the dedicated warehouse.

The new Marbella store will join over 25 outlets across Spain.

Linus Frejd, store manager at Ikea in Malaga is in charge of the exciting new opening.

Frejd said: “We are very excited to be able to share, through this new space in Marbella, our passion for design, decoration and life in our homes.

“We are continually rethinking the way we adapt to the needs of our customers.

“Through this new point of contact, we will be closer to the people of Marbella and be more accessible.”

