A FABULOUS new crazy golf course includes a toilet to circumnavigate.

The ingenious hole sits alongside other holes with gnomes, the Rock of Gibraltar and a windmill.

All part of the zany mind of Paul Hickling, it sits in a hidden valley between Casares and Manilva.

One of the coast’s longest-running entrepreneurs, Hickling came up with the idea of a crazy golf course after shutting his famous Roman Oasis restaurant two years ago.

Not content to ‘sit back and do nothing’ he bust a gut (literally) to sculpt the course out of nothing this summer.

“I did it all on my own and lost ten kilos from all the hard work,” he explained.

But it has been more than worth it, with dozens (even hundreds) of visitors a day beating a trail to his door, hidden up a quiet country lane inland from Sabinillas.

“I knew it would do well as there’s no other place like it on the coast,” he added.

Once the secret escape of legendary TV chef Keith Floyd, fortunately the former bar of the restaurant is still intact and you can order any drinks you fancy before, during or after your game. The Olive Press recommends the former.

